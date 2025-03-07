Watch me write a task manager in 30 minutes

A core tenet of A Better Computer is showing, not telling. I don’t use a lot of press kit material or talking points from companies in my videos because I don’t particularly care about those. My incentives are fully aligned with showing software (and sometimes hardware) as it actually is to use day to day. Oh, your app “revolutionizes email for busy people? That sounds fun, but let’s see what that actually means in detail.

Back in January I talked about Cursor on Comfort Zone and how it was enabling me to accelerate work on my upcoming app, and I followed that up with a video a few weeks later. I think those explanations were pretty good, but the more I talked to other people, and the more I did live demos at work showing it in action, the more I realized how much real time demos of this software was more effective at communicating to people just how much potential there is in this sort of code generation tool. I know when the word “potential” comes up with AI, people like to take that to mean that it’s not good yet, but that’s not what I’m saying – Cursor, and other apps like it, are amazing tools that can empower people who have never written software before to build things right now. It’s not a matter of entering a single prompt and getting something useable, but if you put in the work, you can make something genuinely useful.

That’s a long preamble to saying today’s video is a 30 minute live, unedited recording of me starting from zero code and creating a simple todo list app that runs on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro.