When friends act like enemies

Bert Hubert writing on his blog (normally in Dutch, but this one’s in English): It Is No Longer Safe to Move Our Governments and Societies to US Clouds

Written down like this, it seems pretty bizarre, and that’s because it is. It’s also not easy to realize that our relationship with America is over after 80 years. It took time for me as well to accept that.



But it really is over. Stop the nonsense of complicated and long-winded legal arguments about why it would be legal to put our citizens’ data in the US. These arguments are not only naïve—they are also no longer true. The US has dismantled the official privacy framework. The deal is dead.

I’m only linking to this piece, but it’s part of a larger trend I’m seeing since January 20 where people Europe, South America, Africa, and even our neighbors in North America are seeing the US acting like an adversary in way they never have before. I saw someone on Mastodon (lost the post so no link, sadly) say that as a European, they feel like the US is now more of a Russian ally than a European one (I’d imagine people in Ukraine feel this even more so).

Just something to look out for.