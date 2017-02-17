WWDC 2017 Wallpapers

Apple unveiled their WWDC 2017 schedule early this year, and it’s going to be in San Jose for the first time in over a decade. The conference will run from June 5-9, which is right over me and my wife’s anniversary, so I will not be going this year, but tickets will go up for sale (lottery) on Monday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Set you alarms.

In the meantime, enjoy these wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac based on Apple’s artwork for the show!

Download all wallpapers here.

And of course a couple of iPad and desktop ones: