WWDC18 iPhone Wallpapers

Apple threw me a bit of a curveball this year when they announced WWDC 2018 this week. As I did in 2015, 2016, and 2017, I had every intention of making wallpapers this year as well. It tends to be one of my more popular posts of the year and I enjoy making them. This year Apple decided to go all in on 3D everything and my heart just sunk when I saw the art. There was no way I could do all that!

Well, sometimes you need to take a little time and realize that wallpapers merely need to evoke the thing they’re representing, not necessarily look exactly like them. The apps on your home screen are the elements hovering over this grid, so there’s no need for a bunch of crap on top.

To that end, below are 4 different wallpapers inspired by the WWDC18 artwork, each with a light and dark variant, and in 4K as usual. You can pick from them below or download all 8 here (.ZIP 878KB).