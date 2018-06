Is “hugely smarter” grammatically correct? I hope it is because I said it with confidence in today’s second episode of the podcast. These were my immediate impressions following the keynote.

I had no notes and the Apple site hadn’t been updated in time for this recording so I blanked on the names of a few things, but I wanted to get my raw feelings out there from the event.

Happy beta-ing!

Subscribe to The BirchTree Podcast here.