X-Men ’97 is an absolute stunner

Alex Abad-Santos for Vox: What if an Animated X-Men Series Is the X-Men’s Best Future?

The stuff in between the lightning bolts, telekinesis, and super strength is what matters.

It’s hard for me to overstate how good X-Men ’97 really is. This week’s episode was absolutely stunning, but every week has been a delight. I haven’t seen the original cartoon since the 90s myself, but sitting down for this every Wednesday morning for the last month or so has made me feel like I’m picking up right where we left off those two and a half decades ago.

It’s on Disney+ and whether you have nostalgia for the original series or not, I can not recommend this show enough.