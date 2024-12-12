Yet more YouTube videos I've enjoyed recently Posted by Matt Birchler 12 Dec 2024 — 1 min read I guess this is a series now…Do you have a chair where "half dirty" clothes go? If so, this chair will be very compelling.I'm not a big fan of most Apple TV+ shows, but Severance was lovely and I can't wait for season 2.Enjoy the chaos of early 2000s MTVObviously there was going to be a Hank Green video on the list, and this time it's about how every problem we solve as a society creates new problems. I think this is a valuable perspective to bring to our current issues.I'm not crying, you're crying!Stuff Made Here is an all-timer channel, and this weird-ass camera "lens" is another winner. Some of the photos in this video truly broke my brain.