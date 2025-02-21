Your brain doesn’t want you to work out

Dean Burnett writing for Science Focus: Your Brain Is Hard-Wired to Avoid Exercise. Here's Why

So why, even though we’ve evolved to do it, doesn't everyone enjoy exercise? The baffling complexity of the human brain is to blame. Evolving an ability doesn’t automatically mean we’ll want to use it. Creatures with armour don’t actively want to be attacked.



While physical exercise isn’t that bad, it’s still typically unpleasant, and uncomfortable. It has to be; you’re pushing your body to its physical limits, which leads to significant discomfort – they’re limits for a reason.

It is good to recognize that our brains are hardwired to avoid pain, and exercise is certainly less comfortable for most people than chilling. In our society, we often paint someone’s lack of desire to work out or letting their New Year’s resolutions die as being personal failings, and it’s good to be reminded that our brains instinctually want to be safe and are trying to get us not to do this. Obviously exercise is good for you and we should all try to do a healthy amount of it, but it helps me remember that I’m fighting with my own brain every time I exert myself for no obvious immediate reason.