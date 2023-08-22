YouTube “stole” my idea

Jay Peters: YouTube Is Rounding the Corners on Desktop - The Verge

YouTube is rolling out rounded edges on the main video player you see on YouTube.com, spokesperson Allison Toh confirmed to The Verge on Tuesday. They’re coming to all users, so if you’re not seeing them now, you should be seeing them soon.

I laughed out loud when I saw this story because I’d been rounding the corners of the YouTube video player for months using Arc’s boost feature. It’s a good look, so I hope they stick with it.