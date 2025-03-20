A personal update on Apple TV+

When Apple TV+ launched just over 5 years ago, it’s fair to say I wasn’t a fan. I thought their launch shows were not to my taste, to put it generously. I don’t want to call out any specific show here, but I tried and tried and tried to get into their shows because they always had big budgets and big stars, but they all felt pretty hollow to me – almost like they were impersonating interesting, prestige television without actually being it. As recently as last summer, I posted a quote from my wife who thought that the carousel of TV+ shows the Apple TV was rolling on our home screen were “generated by AI” (it was not a compliment).

But there have been a enough good shows on the service at this point that I have to give it it’s due: Apple TV+ is pretty decent. I still don’t like those original shows much and I think they still release shows that I just don’t get the appeal of, but Apple’s put in the work and improved their quality in my book and I’m happy to see it. A few standout shows for me have been:

Ted Lasso (duh)

Severance (double duh)

Silo

Shrinking

Trying

So yeah, I’m not a hater anymore, but based on my short list, apparently I like the shows that start with an S or a T. Go figure.