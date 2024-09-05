A word on FineWoven iPhone cases

I bought one of Apple’s FineWoven cases when they came out last year because I thought they had to be pretty good. Apple had a great track record with making what I thought were the best phone cases on the market and I was convinced that they wouldn’t replace them with something noticeably worse. Doubly so when these cases were not being positioned as a budget option, they were expensive cases just like the leather ones they were replacing.

A year later I can confidently say that for myself the FineWoven case is absolutely not for me.

And it’s not about the price or the durability. You can make this a $10 case that stands up to any punishment you throw at it and I still wouldn’t want to use it. It just feels cheap and I find the fabric texture to be unpleasant. If you like it, I’m happy for you, it’s just not at all what I want from a phone case.

I ended up buying a Mujjo leather case and my initial impressions hold up, it’s excellent. In the likely event I buy a new iPhone this year, there’s no question where I’ll be going to buy a case.