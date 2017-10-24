I completely missed this anniversary while I was sick last week, but I’m incredibly happy to say that as of October 17, 2017, BirchTree is 7 years old!

🎉 🎉 🎉

Here’s what the last 4 of those 7 years look like in my most Bezos-esque chart ever:

Things are going well, and they’ve really taken off in the past 2 years, so thank you, everyone who is reading this!

Outside of the website, these past 12 months have also seen me launch my first app to the iOS App Store with Today’s Forecast, I’ve revived and stuck with a new edition of my short-form podcast with The BirchTree Podcast, and I even got into YouTube a little this year. Here are a few of my favorite videos:

And of course, here are some of the articles I’m most proud of in the past year:

So thank you so very much for going on this journey with me! I’m having a hell of a time writing (and talking and video recording) and I hope you get some fun out of it as well.