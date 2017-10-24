BirchTree is 7 Years Old!
I completely missed this anniversary while I was sick last week, but I’m incredibly happy to say that as of October 17, 2017, BirchTree is 7 years old!
🎉 🎉 🎉
Here’s what the last 4 of those 7 years look like in my most Bezos-esque chart ever:
Things are going well, and they’ve really taken off in the past 2 years, so thank you, everyone who is reading this!
Outside of the website, these past 12 months have also seen me launch my first app to the iOS App Store with Today’s Forecast, I’ve revived and stuck with a new edition of my short-form podcast with The BirchTree Podcast, and I even got into YouTube a little this year. Here are a few of my favorite videos:
And of course, here are some of the articles I’m most proud of in the past year:
- watchOS 4: The BirchTree Review
- Apple Watch Series 3 Review: This is the One
- An Android Review for iOS Users: Third Party Apps (Day 1)
- Amazon Echo Dot review
- Quantifying my life the easy way
- 2016, the quantified life
- watchOS 4: A Modest Pitch
- What’s the best way to charge your iPhone 8 Plus?
- AirPods review: The best earbuds I’ve ever owned
- Google asserted itself as a new type of platform company at Google I/O 2017
- Concept: iOS 11 lock screen
- Why both customers and merchants should adopt Apple Pay ASAP
So thank you so very much for going on this journey with me! I’m having a hell of a time writing (and talking and video recording) and I hope you get some fun out of it as well.