Going Back to Android for a Bit

I debated whether to post this on April Fool’s Day or not, but hey, the timelines just so happen to line up 🤷🏻‍♂️

I’m going to pop my SIM card back into my Pixel 2 for a while. I’m doing so this time without the pressure of having to write a review, which is how I normally use Android. I’m curious of one thing in particular:

Will using Android outside of the hype of a new operating system and new hardware, as well as without the need to think critically about the OS make me have different feelings towards it.

There is a good chance my feelings will be exactly the same, but I’m a little curious if using and Android device without the intention of tracking its benefits and opportunities compared to iOS will lead to different result.

The good news is I’ll still have my iPhone around and my LTE Apple Watch will still be able receive notifications and send messages as needed.