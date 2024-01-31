It’s usually a good sign when you agree with Siracusa

John Siracusa: Spatial Computing

The fact that I’m able to write the phrase “grab it and drag it to a new location” and most people will understand what I mean is a testament to the decades-long success of this kind of interface. In the context of personal computers like the Mac, we all understand what it means to “grab” something on the screen and drag it somewhere using a mouse.

I could honestly set up an automation to always link to new Siracusa posts, but I thought this specific passage was fun to see just a few days after I linked to another post that suggested people don’t know how to drag and drop anything anymore.