My co-worker's first impressions of the Vision Pro

I brought the Vision Pro to the office today to show a work friend since he's into tech, although he's definitely more cautious when it comes to jumping on new things. He's done a little VR before, as well.

He was immediately struck by the quality of the build. The metal really impressed him and he said tightening the head strap was super satisfying.

He moved on through the guest mode configuration steps and was impressed that the lenses would automatically align themselves. He said he was impressed with the eye tracking before he'd even finished the 4 step calibration process.

Then he jumped into the demo and he was already impressed with how good the app grid looked before getting into any software. He walked around it and got as close as he could and was impressed it all held up to close scrutiny.

His first critique was that the pass through video wasn't as sharp as he expected. This isn't an exact quote, but it was something like, "it's weird, the real world looks blurry, but all the digital stuff looks super sharp."

He once again mentioned how good the eye tracking was and that it felt very natural to look at what he wanted and to pinch to interact. This was the opposite of my wife's experience who said it felt unnatural to focus with one body part and interact with another.

Then we did the 2 things I think a lot of people demo for new users: the dinosaur demo and the F1 car. We did the F1 car first and he was absolutely blown away when it appeared in the middle of the office. He said "wow!" a bunch of times and commented on how he instinctually was walking around the car as if it was real to get to the other side because it felt so lifelike. This demo actually went longer than I expected as he started plucking pieces of the car off and examining them up close.

Then we moved to the dinosaur demo and he did a good job navigating the UI himself and starting the experience. I told him he could put his hand out and he said something like, "stop it! really!?" when the butterfly landed on it. Then the main event began and the bigger dinos showed up. I don't know if he was aware we was doing it, but he clenched his fists and tensed up when it stuck its head out of the frame and came into the room. "Can I pet it?" he asked and I just told him maybe, and he flinched and flew back a foot when the dino snapped at him. By the end he was giggling with glee.

We had to each go to our respective meetings after that, but he really would have kept using it for quite a while if he could have. Ultimately, he said he's not going to get one (price), but that it really was a revelatory experience and was unlike anything he'd seen before.