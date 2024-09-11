"Childless cat lady" makes her endorsement

Immediately following the presidential debate last night, Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris on Instagram:

Recently I was made aware that Al of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around Al, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.



I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.

You love to see it, and you love to see it in a post that is eloquent and clear in a way you don’t often see from celebrities. Although let’s be real, Charli xcx wins the brevity award this year.

Meanwhile, over in the very un-weird MAGA world, here’s Elon Musk:

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life

Congrats, the creepiest reaction possible 👍