WWDC19 Wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Desktop

This is becoming a bit of a tradition!

This year’s WWDC has some pretty rad artwork which I think makes for some pretty rad wallpapers. Minimal adjustments were made to these this year in part because I simply don’t have as much time as years past, but also because Apple was good enough to give us art that actually just works great for this sort of thing!

Without further ado, here are 4 versions of the wallpaper, all in 4,000×4,000px resolution so they should work on most devices you have lying around. Also, make sure to view the full resolution version of the image by following the links below. My site will cache lower resolution versions on this page so that the site stays up (yay) but will look rough on your phone (nay).



Download full res version here (version 1).



Download full res version here (version 2).



Download full res version here (version 3).



Download full res version here (version 4).